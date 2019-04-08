Appomattox Camp No. 2, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will host a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of General Thomas A. Smyth, the last Union General killed in the Civil War, at 3 p.m. April 13 in the Wilmington & Brandywine Cemetery, 701 Delaware Ave., Wilmington.

Smyth's grave is at the far end of the main entrance to the cemetery.

"This event is that much more important this year as it comes on the 154th Anniversary of Gen. Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox Court House, which is the name sake of our camp," said James R. Hanby.

"It is fitting that we pause to honor Gen. Thomas Smyth and all those valiant Civil War veterans who answered the call to fight for freedom, more especially those like the general who gave their very lives doing so," said Ken Chew, secretary.

Smyth was wounded April 7 near Farmville Virginia as part of the battle of Appomattox, the scene of the surrender of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. He died on the morning of April 9. Lee surrendered that afternoon, making Smyth the last Union general killed in the Civil War.

Appomattox Camp No. 2, SUVCW works to preserve the memory of Union Civil War soldiers.

For more, call 824-0186 or email hanbyj@aol.com.