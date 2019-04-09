Bayhealth Division of Orthopaedics welcomed board-certified pediatric orthopedic surgeon Justin Connor to its staff.

Connor is in private practice and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Milford Memorial. He provides care for children’s orthopedic injuries and conditions, and he treats children as well as those older than 18 with pediatric neuromuscular conditions. He is now accepting new patients.

Connor earned a medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis, Missouri, and he completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He went on to complete a pediatric orthopedic surgery fellowship at the Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington and joined their medical staff as a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with the Neuromuscular Division. During this time, he led the orthopedic branch of the Spina Bifida Program and was an interpreting physician in their nationally accredited Gait and Motion Analysis Laboratory. Most recently, Connor practiced as a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas, before returning to central Delaware to open his medical practice.

Based in Dover, Connor’s private practice specializes in pediatric and neuromuscular orthopedics. He is committed to extending comprehensive orthopedic services to all children and those affected by neuromuscular disorders in Delaware. He also serves a need for adult transitional services for those with pediatric neuromuscular disorders that are no longer eligible to receive care from pediatric providers as they age. These conditions are often diagnosed at birth and require specialized care and treatment.

Connor has active clinical and academic research interests in the orthopedic treatment of cerebral palsy and other neuromuscular disorders. He is a current member of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America and the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine. He also serves on the board of directors for United Cerebral Palsy of Delaware Inc.

