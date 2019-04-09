Dover Federal Credit Union donated $1,588.95 to the Green Beret Project on March 15 to support its efforts in addressing the negative influences and patterns affecting area youth.

This donation was made up of funds collected by Dover FCU employees over the course of a month and then matched dollar-for-dollar by the organization.

The Green Beret Project operates solely on funding from the personal savings of its volunteers, and charitable donations from businesses and individuals who believe in its mission. As this organization expands its services beyond Dover into Wilmington and New Castle County, Dover FCU encourages others to provide aid and donate to its cause as its line of work is needed in Delaware.

For more on The Green Beret Project, visit thegreenberetproject.org.

For more on Dover FCU, visit doverfcu.com.