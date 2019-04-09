Nina Maddox is the new executive chef at Crust & Craft, the Midway restaurant in Rehoboth Beach that specializes in wood-fired pizza, pasta and craft beer that SoDel Concepts purchased in February.

Maddox, who moved from Wilmington to Sussex County as a teenager, oversees kitchen operations at the restaurant.

Maddox, who graduated from Woodbridge High School, developed her skills in an Italian restaurant in Greenwood before joining Lupo Italian Kitchen, a SoDel Concepts restaurant in downtown Rehoboth Beach, in 2017.

In addition to her on-the-job skills, Maddox has mined husband Jimmy’s family for inspiration. The couple, who live in Greenwood, have three daughters: Tiarra, Mya and Marlee.

