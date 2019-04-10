The prestigious award is given by the Institute of Museums and Library Services

New Castle County’s Route 9 Library and Innovation Center is a finalist for the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The award, given by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, is the nation’s highest honor recognizing museums and libraries for community service. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester nominated the library.

Finalists are picked their significant contributions to their communities, and the award celebrates institutions that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service and are making a difference for individuals, families, and communities.

The Route 9 Library and Innovation Center was designed to promote innovation and entrepreneurship by leveraging technology to create opportunities for patrons of all ages to learn new skills, including video editing, animation, programmable electronics and robotics in a welcoming and accessible setting.

In addition to its core focus on books and literacy, the 43,000-square-foot library features many learning areas, including a maker lab, STEM room, sensory room, bookatarium, scriptorium, black box theater, and eatery.

The center was built with a mix of county and state funds and operates with continued county and state support, along with partnerships with community organizations.

The Route 9 Library and Innovation Center is at 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle.

National Medal winners will be announced later this spring. To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website at 222.imls.gov.