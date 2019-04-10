Widener University, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10, recognized the 2019 winners of the Widener University High School Leadership Awards, including one local student.

Mia Davis, of Smyrna, attends Smyrna High School and founded the Mental Health Club to address issues regarding suicide prevention and depression within the school community.

In its eighth year, the program recognized 163 students from high schools throughout the region for their abilities to stand up for what is right, address a wrong and make a difference in their communities or schools.d