Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. announced that Timothy M. Metzner was accredited by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional with a specialty in neighborhood development.

Metzner, a landscape architect and associate with DBF, provided civil engineering design and landscape architecture services to clients across the Delmarva Peninsula and mid-Atlantic region for more than 15 years. He is overseeing and managing the site engineering team at the DBF office in Salisbury, Maryland.

In the past year, Metzner was involved in land planning projects that included subdivision layouts, commercial site plans, stormwater management designs, utility layouts and park designs. He has been instrumental in site design efforts for a number of pending and certified LEED projects, including the Choptank Electric Regional Service Center, Bennett Middle School, the UMES Engineering and Aviation Science Complex and Salisbury University’s Seagull Stadium.

LEED certification is a globally recognized professional credential which verifies Metzner’s expertise, proficiency and credibility in the green building and new urban development industries.

“Every choice we make has an environmental impact and we’re responsible for maintaining a healthy built environment. There is an increasing need for sustainable planning and design in our communities,” said Metzner. “Accomplishing LEED accreditation allows for DBF and myself to contribute a better quality of life to the communities we live and work in.”

For more, visit dbfinc.com.