Bayhealth announced that Delaware Heart & Vascular will become part of the Bayhealth Medical Group family of providers June 28.

Bayhealth’s newest practice will be known as Bayhealth Heart & Vascular and will join the network of physicians and clinical staff, as well as an administrative support team that operates Bayhealth Medical Group physician practices throughout central and southern Delaware. More than 60 health care providers are part of Bayhealth Medical Group.

Although the name is new, patients can expect to continue receiving care from Vincent D. Abbrescia, Judith A. Rippert and Sanjeev B. Patel at the Eden Hill Medical Center in Dover, as well as their office locations in Smyrna and in Milford. Bayhealth Heart & Vascular will provide inpatient hospital care at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus in Dover.

While the telephone number, telephone system and office locations remain the same, patients will notice changes to the practice name, website, patient portal and forms starting June 28. Patients with questions or concerns are encouraged to call 734-1414.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.