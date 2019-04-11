The remains of USMC Staff Sgt. Christopher A. Slutman were brought to Dover AFB Thursday night

The remains of US Marine Staff Sgt. Christopher A. Slutman of Newark were returned to Delaware in a solemn procession Thursday night.

Slutman’s body, enclosed in a flag-draped transfer case, was carried from a contract aircraft by a half-dozen of his fellow Marines at Dover Air Force Base.

Standing in formation with Delaware’s congressional delegation, Delaware Gov. John Carney placed his hand over his heart as the transfer case was carried from the 747 aircraft to a waiting van. Slutman’s remains were taken to the Charles C. Carson Center for Mortuary Affairs, where they will be prepared for burial and returned to his family.

The remains of USMC Cpl. Robert A. Hendricks, 25, of Locust Valley, N.Y., and 31-year-old Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, of York, Pa., also were aboard the aircraft and were transferred to the Carson Center separately. Slutman’s next of kin were the only family to permit media coverage of the event.

All three Marines died April 9 when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near their convoy. An Afghan contractor was seriously injured.

Carney was joined by Sen. Tom Carper, a retired US Navy officer, Sen. Chris Coons, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. Slutman also was honored by Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan, US Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller, Sgt. Maj. Of the Marine Corps Ronald Green and other senior officers.

Slutman, 43, was a decorated New York City firefighter was mourned by a group of firefighters from that city standing behind a contingent of US Marines and Naval personnel.

The fallen Marine leaves behind his wife, Shannon, and three daughters. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.