Deeley Insurance Group announced that Megan Muller is the firm’s Top Client Advisor for March.

Muller is a commercial lines client adviser designing risk management plans to safeguard her client’s assets. Muller works with business owners to build insurance programs that not only fit their immediate needs but help their businesses grow. She specializes in human services, community associations and contractors.

“Working with Megan over the years has been a pleasure,” said Princess Royale Hotel General Manager Michael Foelber. “Being in the hospitality industry, I understand what it means to deliver premium service and make sure our guests are safe and taken care of. Megan provides the same service and protection for our business as we do for our guests. Her knowledge and support is reassuring and prompt.”

Located in Willards, Maryland, Deeley Insurance Group is a privately held independent insurance agency specializing in employee benefits, business and personal insurances.

