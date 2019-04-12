Laurel man sought by police

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Curtis T. Downes, of Laurel, who is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries.

The investigation began in early February, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 23000 block of Atlanta Road, in Seaford, for a report of a burglary. According to police, the same residence had been burglarized on three separate occasions. The suspect had forced entry to a detached garage and made off with tools and other items.

Police later discovered several of the stolen items had been pawned by Downes, who claimed to be the owner.

In late February, troopers responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Bi State Boulevard, in Laurel, for another report of a burglary in which the suspect had stolen tools and other items. Police again discovered that Downes had pawned the items at the same shop.

Troopers have been unable to locate Downes. who is known to frequent the Laurel area. He has active warrants out of Troop 4 and Troop 5 for second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of theft $1,500 or greater, two counts of theft by false pretense over $1,500, three counts of selling stolen property value over $1,500, three counts of falsifying business records and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis T. Downes is asked to contact Troop 4, Detective A. Jonesl at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.