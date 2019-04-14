44-year-old Michael L. White charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man after he was found in possession of drugs.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, as troopers were conducting proactive patrol in the Pinetown neighborhood of Lewes. They observed a silver Ford Fusion on Pinetown Road, being driven by 44-year-old Michael L. White, who had a suspended driver’s license and three active capiases for his arrest.

White continued to drive to Red Mill Road, a residential dead end street. A traffic stop was initiated but, according to police, White failed to comply and continued to drive on Red Mill Road, only coming to a stop after driving into a yard and nearly striking a fence. He exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was subsequently taken into custody. Troopers located approximately 0.68 grams of crack cocaine inside the vehicle.

White was charged with felony subsequent offense disregarding a police officer signal, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving while suspended. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $26,500 cash only bond.