Dagsboro police arrest 57-year-old Charles Mulvihill of Ukiah, California

The Dagsboro Police Department found over 200 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday.

Dagsboro police, with the assistance of Delaware State Police, have charged Charles Mulvihill, 57, of Ukiah, California with multiple drug related offenses.

Around 1:35 p.m. April 14, after determining the driver had a suspended license, a Dagsboro officer conducted a traffic stop on a tan Ford F-250 pick-up with California tags on Dupont Boulevard. The officer made contact with the driver and sole occupant, Mulvihill, who confirmed that his license was not valid and that he had no proof insurance for the vehicle. It was also determined that the vehicle was supposed to be equipped with an ignition interlock device, which it was not.

A subsequent search found a prescription bottle containing oxycodone pills which were not prescribed to Mulvihill, along with an electronic money counter, several ledgers and $1,000 cash concealed under the dashboard. A search of the bed of the truck found six large duffel bags under a tarp, which Mulvihill advised contained marijuana. Further inspection confirmed that the duffel bags contained 98 vacuum-sealed bags of numerous quantities of marijuana, with a total weight of approximately 212.09 pounds.

Mulvihill was taken into custody without incident and he and the vehicle were both transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4, at which time the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit assisted with the investigation.

During a more thorough search, detectives discovered a large military style ammunition box, which had been welded to the undercarriage of the truck. The box contained $276,570 in cash, packaged in multiple plastic bags.

Mulvihill was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possesion of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, driving without an interlock device and no proof of insurance. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $81,701 secured bail.