The Delaware Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related lane closures on interstate highways starting at 12:01 a.m. April 19, and ending at 11:59 p.m. April 21.

To accommodate the annual Bunny Palooza 5K/10K in Bethany Beach, the right lane will be closed on Route 1 northbound from Fourth Street to just south of Fred Hudson Road from 7 to 11 a.m. April 20.

Emergencies and/or maintenance issues may result in lane closures at any time.