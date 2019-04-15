Serious damage from Bethel to near Georgetown. Delmarva Power reports scattered power loss in the rest of the state

UPDATE: The National Weather service has concluded the storm spawned an EF-2 tornado, with winds 111–135 mph, capable of causing "considerable damage."

Emergency crews in Sussex County, Del., are continuing damage assessment this morning following a severe line of thunderstorms overnight, possibly tornadic, that has left at least a dozen buildings seriously damaged, power knocked out, and traffic rerouted in parts of the Laurel area.



At 3:43 a.m. Monday, the Laurel Fire Department and other surrounding companies were dispatched to multiple alarms following a rapidly moving line of severe storms with high winds and heavy rain. here were seven alarms during the storm, including a residential rescue resulting from a tree falling into a house. One patient, an adult male, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford with minor injuries.



In that line, a cell with very strong winds or possibly a tornado, damaged houses, downed trees, and scattered debris over a miles-long area. At this time, it is unclear whether the damage is the result of a confirmed tornado. Investigators with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J., will be reviewing images and data to make a determination.



The damage stretches from the Portsville area west of Laurel to the Hardscrabble area southwest of Georgetown, or just north of US Route 9.



Multiple roads in and around the Laurel area are closed due to downed trees and wires. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid travel in the affected areas, and be on the lookout for downed trees and power lines if they must travel.



For the latest traffic information, please visit http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/#advisories.

