Global Lyme Alliance, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to conquering Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases through research, education and awareness, announced that it has partnered with the state of Delaware's Lyme Disease Education Oversight Board and launched an online Lyme disease course for physicians and other health care professionals.

This Continuing Medical Education-certified activity presents and discusses recent advances in the management of Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses. Among the topics covered are the epidemiology of Lyme, diagnostic challenges, common co-infections and routine recommendations for the testing and treatment of Lyme disease infections based on current guidelines.

Serving as faculty for the course, "A Clinical Guide to Diagnosing and Treating Lyme Disease and Other Tick-Borne Illnesses," are GLA Scientific Advisory Board member Charles Chiu, associate professor of laboratory medicine and medicine, University of California, San Francisco; and Elena Frid, a board-certified neurologist and clinical neurophysiologist in private practice in New York.

The course came about after Delaware House Speaker Peter C. Schwartzkopf, Sen. Ernesto B. Lopez and other Delaware state lawmakers became aware of the high incidence of Lyme and the consequent suffering it caused constituents. In 2014, lawmakers sponsored the Delaware Senate Joint Resolution 10, which was signed into law and established Delaware's Lyme Disease Prevention Task Force. Two years later, Delaware House Bill 291 created the LDEOB and reached out to GLA because it offered CME-accredited programs. Members worked with GLA, Chiu and Frid in collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine and RedMedEd an e-learning entity to bring the Lyme disease course to fruition.

To access the course free of charge, visit bit.ly/2v6IBf5.