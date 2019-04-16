Nearly 2,000 Special Olympics Delaware athletes and Unified partners — peers without a disability — representing 77 schools will compete in soccer events across the state during the next several weeks.

Events are set for 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on various dates:

— April 18 at Polytech High School, 823 Walnut Shade Road, Woodside, for Kent/Sussex County middle and high schools. Fifteen schools, 300 students, eight Unified teams.

— April 30 at University of Delaware, 210 S. College Ave., Newark, for New Castle County elementary schools. Twenty-three schools, 542 students, 15 Unified teams.

— May 1 at Kirkwood Soccer Club, 1220 River Road, New Castle, for New Castle County middle and high schools. Eighteen schools, 482 students, 22 Unified teams.

— May 2 at Delaware Turf Sports Complex, 4000 Bay Road, Milford, for Kent/Sussex County elementary schools. Twenty-one schools, 659 students, 25 Unified teams.

At the competitions, athletes participate individually or with a unified partner in skills competitions, or on unified teams in five-on-five round-robin tournaments. A record 70 teams from all levels are playing in the unified tournaments.

High school students and other companies and organizations will volunteer at the events.

For more, visit sode.org or plungede.org.