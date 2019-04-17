25-year-old Josiah Richardson, of Georgetown, and 19-year-old Todd Ellers, of Harrington

Two men have been arresting by DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police on turkey poaching charges.

According to police, multiple violations occurred near Farmington in Kent County.

Josiah Richardson, 25, of Georgetown, was charged with third-degree conspiracy, illegal method of take, hunting wild turkeys out of season, hunting wild turkeys during prohibited hours, hunting wild turkeys without an approved course of instruction, failure to wear camouflage clothing while hunting wild turkey, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, hunting from a vehicle, shooting within 15 yards of a public roadway and unlicensed hunting.

Todd Ellers, 19, of Harrington, was charged with third-degree conspiracy, illegal method of take, hunting wild turkeys out of season, hunting wild turkeys during prohibited hours, hunting wild turkeys without an approved course of instruction, failure to wear camouflage clothing while hunting wild turkey, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, hunting from a vehicle, shooting within 15 yards of a public roadway, unlicensed hunting and possession of marijuana-related drug paraphernalia.

Both Richardson and Ellers were arraigned and released on their own recognizance, pending future court appearances in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

As a result of the arrests, a .22 caliber rifle was seized from Richardson as evidence.

Citizens are encouraged to report fish, wildlife, and boating violations to the Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police by calling 302-739-4580 or through the DENRP Tip app on a smartphone, which can be downloaded free of charge by searching “DENRP Tip” via the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store. Wildlife violations may also be reported anonymously to Operation Game Theft by calling 800-292-3030, going online to http://de.gov/ogt, or using the DENRP Tip app. Verizon customers can connect to Operation Game Theft directly by dialing #OGT.