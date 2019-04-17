Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus Med-Surgical Unit 1A received the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses PRISM Award, an honor recognizing exceptional nursing practice, leadership and outcomes in hospital medical-surgical units, for the second time.

Unit 1A previously received the honor in 2014.

The award, which stands for “Premier Recognition In the Specialty of Med-Surg,” is the first recognition of its kind honoring medical-surgical nursing units in the U.S. and internationally. It is co-sponsored by AMSN and the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board.

