May is Archaeology Month in Delaware, and the Archaeological Society of Delaware will help host events throughout the month in celebration.

— Dover Days at the John Bell House: 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at the John Bell House, 43 The Green, Dover. Come out to dig (weather permitting) and help tell the story of John Bell's Tavern at the Bell House Site, rain or shine — a tent is available. The society will have the opportunity to talk with the public and share its finds. Free. Email john.mccarthy@delaware.gov, call 739-9188 or drop in.

— Iron Hill Archaeology & Heritage Festival: Noon to 4:30 p.m. May 5, Iron Hill Museum, 1355 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Explore community history from local organizations; dig with professional archaeologist; watch craftspeople practice blacksmithing, woodworking, brewing and flint knapping; make a craft to take home; try archery, marching with the 1st Delaware regiment and discover edible backyard plants; and visit on-site food trucks. Cost is $5 adults, $4 students and children, free for children 4 and younger. bit.ly/2VSpfGf.

— Archaeology Month Day at Killens Pond State Park: 11 a.m. May 18, Killens Pond State Park, 5025 Killens Pond Road, Felton. A day full of Archaeological discovery, most of it about local finds. Learn how First Nations peoples created clay vessels for cooking and storing foods; join Archaeologist Dan Griffith for a walk and talk all about archaeology; learn the story of the dig at the Boathouse near the Nature Center. bit.ly/2XlufDw.

For more, visit delawarearchaeology.org.