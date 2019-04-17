The collision happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Blackbird Landing Road/Pine Tree Road, just east of Townsend, closing northbound and southbound U.S. 13 for about three hours.

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 13 near Townsend Tuesday at about 8:45 a.m.

The collision happened at the intersection with Blackbird Landing Road/Pine Tree Road just east of Townsend. The road is Blackbird Landing Road on the east side of U.S. 13 and Pine Tree Road west of U.S. 13.

After the preliminary investigation, police said a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a 37-year-old Augusta, Georgia man was traveling north on U.S. 13 in the right lane, approaching the intersection with Blackbird Landing Road.

Police said the driver failed to stop at the red light and proceeded into the intersection. His car struck the driver's side of a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by a 69-year-old Townsend woman attempting to turn from Blackbird Landing Road left onto southbound U.S. 13.

The Chevy was pushed in a northeasterly direction and stopped at the shallow edge of a retention pond, at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The Dodge continued in a northwesterly direction, traveling into the southbound lanes of U.S. 13 where its front end collided with the front of a 2007 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by a 60-year-old Chestertown, Maryland man.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to the Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was cited for disregarding a red light, police said.

All drivers were properly restrained in their vehicles.

Impairment isn't being considered as a contributing factor in the collision, police said.

All lanes of U.S. 13 were closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is continuing, and police are asking anyone with information to call Cpl. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at (302) 365-8486.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.