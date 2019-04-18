The fight broke out Wednesday morning at the Allure Night Club

Three people were sent to the hospital Wednesday following an early morning slashing attack.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place between 1 and 1:40 a.m. April 17 outside the Allure Night Club, 865 N. Dupont Highway.

Police were called after a large fight was reported outside the building and in surrounding parking lots, Hoffman said. Arriving officers estimated about 100 people were in the area with many either arguing or fighting. Officers cleared the crowd but then were called to the Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent Campus to investigate the case of three people who apparently were cut or stabbed during the fight.

The three men, ages 22, 23 and 23, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries; it is not known what kind of a knife or blade was used in the attack, Hoffman added.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.