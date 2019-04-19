Nicole Collins was arrested April 18

The Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit with the assistance of Kent County Governor’s Task Force have arrested a Dover woman following an investigation into illegal marijuana sales.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said that on April 18, GTF and KDU officers finished their investigation into illegal drug sales in the Kentwood Estates mobile home park with the arrest of 34-year-old Nicole Collins.

Collins was taken into custody without resisting, Jaffe said.

A search of her residence turned up about 680 grams of marijuana, about 161 THC vaping cartridges, about 410 doses of edible THC food products and more than $3,100 in suspected drug money.

Collins is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After arraignment, Collins was released on her own recognizance.