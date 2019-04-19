The Fowler Beach area of Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, which includes the bay beach, dunes and back-barrier portions, will close entirely beginning April 19 for beachnesting season.

Each year, Fowler Beach closes for the benefit of federally and state protected beach-nesting and migratory shorebirds, including red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and other species.

All access to Fowler Beach is prohibited. Area closures are subject to change and/or modification at any time.

Access to Fowler Beach will reopen Sept. 1 for full use by wildlife-dependent visitors.

For more, call 684-8419 or visit fws.gov/refuge/prime_hook.