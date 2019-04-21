The dog tracked and found a man suspected in a pizza restaurant robbery

A Dover police dog is being credited with tracking down a suspect following the robbery of a local pizza restaurant.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the robbery took place at about 3:24 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the My Roma Pizza store at 1008 Lafferty Lane.

A man, later identified as 23-year-old Radames Guzman of Magnolia, came into the story and showed what appeared to be a black handgun. The man took money from the business and then ran off.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area and used their K9, named Gerome, to track the suspect. At first, the dog found some of Guzman’s clothing in a wooded area as well as a black BB gun; the animal continued his tracking and later found the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

Guzman is charged with first-degree robbery and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony.

Bond information and a mugshot were not available at the time of Hoffman’s press release.