Monday is, for good reason, everyone's least favorite day of the week.

Kohl's is looking to change that, rolling out Military Mondays, a promotion that offers a 15% discount to current members of the military, veterans and their families.

The Military Mondays promotion is valid for in-store purchases only. To get the discount, simply show your military ID to the cashier at checkout, according to TV station KPLC.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” Doug Arnoldi, a Kohl’s vice president and district manager, said in a written statement. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”

Wisconsin-based Kohl's has more than 1,100 stores in 49 U.S. states.