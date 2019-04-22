The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship will host a workshop for a special solicitation of watershed implementation projects from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at the Kent County Administration Building, Room 222, 555 S. Bay Road, Dover.

The workshop will focus on proposals for implementing new projects designed to restore water quality as part of specific Delaware priority watershed improvement plans. Projects funded under the special solicitation will have the benefit of a zero-percent loan interest rate, and no accrual of loan interest through project completion. After successful completion of the watershed implementation project, the outstanding principal loan balance shall be forgiven.

Applicants are limited to those with the necessary legal authority to enter into a loan agreement with DNREC for a loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program. Eligible applicants include state agencies, counties, municipalities, other commissions and political subdivisions or interstate bodies with the capacity to borrow. Partnerships are encouraged where necessary to promote larger projects that are beyond the capacity of smaller organizations.

Proposed projects will be selected for funding consideration through a special project solicitation conducted by the Division of Watershed Stewardship, Nonpoint Source Pollution Program, and evaluated for CWSRF funding by DNREC Environmental Finance. The Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council through a competitive review process based on ranking criteria shall recommend project requests to the Secretary of DNREC for final approval.

The total CWSRF loan request cannot be less than $500,000 and not more than $1 million. The funding allocation for the special solicitation is $2.5 million.

For more, call 739-9922.