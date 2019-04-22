The second annual First Responders and Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon is set for noon to 4 p.m. April 24 at Camden Wyoming Fire Co., 200 E. Camden Wyoming Ave., Camden.

Jason Stewart, an Iraq War veteran and founder of this annual event, is appreciative of the support shown for veterans but hopes to see a greater level of appreciation for first responders.

“I created this event to give thanks and heartfelt support and gratitude to those that have sworn an oath to serve, protect, aid and assist the citizens of this great state,” said Stewart.

Proceeds will benefit the Dover, Delaware State and Camden-Wyoming police and fire departments.

Admission is $10 adults and $5 children, free entry for first responders. An RSVP is not needed but will help with planning. Call 382-9148 or email jason.stewart85@gmail.com.