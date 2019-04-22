The men forced their way inside as the store clerk was leaving for the night.

Delaware State Police have arrested two men and a teenager in connection with a recent robbery.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the robbery took place at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Valero gas station and convenience store at 7865 Bay Road, north of Frederica.

The clerk on duty told troopers as he was preparing to leave for the night, three armed, masked men forced their way inside and demanded the safe be opened. There was a struggle after the clerk was unable to open the safe and one of the men hit the clerk with the handle of a gun.

Despite this attack, the clerk activated the alarm, forcing the trio to run away but not after stealing several tobacco products.

Troopers later identified 18-year-old Charles A. Young Jr. was one of the suspects.

Young was arrested April 18 after troopers went to the High Point Mobile Home Park to follow up on a report about several males firing a handgun in the area. Young was taken into custody after he was spotted coming out of a shed in the 300 block of David Street; a search of the shed and home at that address turned up a .40-caliber handgun and two BB guns.

The other suspects, identified as Christopher Carter, 18, and Daniel Putney, 15, were arrested April 19 at their homes in the High Point park.

Young is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering.

He was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $46,000 cash-only bond.

Carter is charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and second-degree conspiracy. He later was released on his own recognizance.

Putney is charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and second-degree conspiracy.

He also was released from custody on his own recognizance.