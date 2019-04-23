Unused, expired meds can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 27

Kent County

Permanent collection locations available year round:

Felton Police Department, 24 E. Sewell St., Felton Dover Police Department, 300 S. Queen St., Dover

Saturday locations:

· Atlantic Apothecary, 103. S. Dupont Blvd., Suite 2, Smyrna

· Cheswold Police Department, 691 Main St., Cheswold

· Delaware State Police Troop 3, 3759 S. State St., Camden-Wyoming

Medications for disposal must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zipped plastic bag, with personal information removed. Liquid medications must be in their original containers. Needles, aerosols, biohazard materials, medical equipment and batteries will not be accepted.



