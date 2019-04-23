Delawareans can discard their expired or unused medications at 24 locations statewide between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 27 during the 18th Drug Take-Back Day.

Organized nationally by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Drug Take-Back Day is operated locally by the Division of Public Health. The twice-a-year event is aimed at reducing the risk of prescription medications being diverted for misuse and has resulted in nearly 11,000 pounds of medication being collected since 2010.

In addition to the 24 sites participating in April’s Drug Take-Back Day activities, there are 21 permanent medicine drop-off locations across the state available year-round. Six of Delaware's permanent drop-off sites are in Walgreens pharmacies and the other 15 are located in local law enforcement agencies. For a list of permanent collection sites, visit bit.ly/2KWglGC.

On Drug Take-Back Day, medications for disposal must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack or zipped plastic bag, with personal information removed. Liquid medications must be in their original containers. Needles, aerosols, biohazard materials, medical equipment and batteries will not be accepted.

New Castle County Drug Take-Back Day sites for April 27 are Christiana Care Surgical Center, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark; Delaware City Police Department, 407 Clinton St.; Delaware State Police Troop 2, 100 La Grange Ave., Newark; Newark Police Department, 220 S. Main. St. (permanent collection site); Middletown Police Department, 130 Hampden Road; New Castle County Airport, 151 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle; New Castle County Police Department, 3601 N. Dupont Highway (permanent collection site); Shipley Manor Nursing Home, 2723 Shipley Road, Wilmington; and Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Highway

Kent County Drug Take-Back Day sites for April 27 are Atlantic Apothecary, 103. S. Dupont Blvd., Suite 2, Smyrna; Cheswold Police Department, 691 Main St.; Delaware State Police Troop 3, 3759 S. State St., Camden-Wyoming; Felton Police Department, 24 E. Sewell St. (permanent collection site); and Dover Police Department, 300 S. Queen St. (permanent collection site)

Sussex County Drug Take-Back Day sites for April 27 are Lewes Board of Public Works, 129 Schley Ave.; Dagsboro Police Department, 33134 Main St.; Delaware State Police Troop 7, 18006 Coastal Highway, Lewes; Laurel Police Department, 205 Mechanic St. (permanent collection site); Milton Police Department, 101 Federal St.; Milford Police Department, 400 N.E. Front St. (permanent collection site); Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, 231 S. Washington St., Millsboro; Ocean View Police Department, 201 Central Ave. (permanent collection site); Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes; and Rehoboth Police Department, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

For more, visit bit.ly/2KYidim or call 744-4546, ext. 4.