The Rehoboth Art League is seeking a practicing artist to create a mural for the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

The convention center, which reopened in 2018 next to the new municipal building on Rehoboth Avenue, hosts various groups and gatherings year-round. Inside the buildings, the city hosts rotating exhibitions of artwork, from the Rehoboth Art League, Coastal Camera Club and others, and would like to continue its support of the arts in public spaces with a mural on the outside of the building.

The mural will have a place on the exterior of the convention center and will be visible from Baltimore Avenue approach to the building. The area, which is made of cement block, is adjacent to the entryway to the center.

The mural will represent the coastal living for which Rehoboth Beach is known for, and could include local landmarks, nautical creatures or coastal scenery, among other things. There will be a $5,000 stipend for the completion of the mural, and the artist will be responsible for all site preparation and necessary materials. The selected artist could begin work on the mural as early as September 2019.

The basic wall is 15 feet, 8 inches wide and 16 feet tall. There is an 8-inch band around the top and 22-inch band along the bottom. The paintable area from the ground to the top would be 18 feet 6 inches by 15 feet 8 inches. Interested artists should submit at least two to three examples of past murals, a biography or resume and a proposed design based on the photographs of the site by June 1.

For more, visit rehobothartleague.org or call 227-8408.