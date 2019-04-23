The new access area includes a paved, single-lane boat ramp with a floating aluminum courtesy dock for boats that includes a kayak launch, an 80-foot aluminum fishing and crabbing pier and a paved parking lot with up to 21 parking spaces for vehicles and boat trailers. A Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police patrol boat and the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Co. emergency response boat will also be at a separate dock.

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin was joined by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Rep. William J. Carson Jr., Little Creek Mayor Glenn Gauvry, members of the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Co. and community and DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife staff to cut the ribbon officially opening the newly-completed Little Creek Boating and Fishing Access Area east of Dover.

Funding for the $1.9 million project comes from a federal Sport Fish Restoration grant administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program, revenues from state boat registration fees, Delaware Bayshore Initiative funds, and $200,000 in state Bond Bill funds, the latter of which Carson helped secure.

The new boating and fishing access area is managed by DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife and supports the Delaware Bayshore Initiative by enhancing outdoor recreation access and supporting local communities.

