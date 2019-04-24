Ducks Unlimited recently announced the top volunteer chapters across the nation honored in three categories, Chairman’s Roll of Honor, President’s Elite and President’s Roll of Honor.

The Chairman’s Roll of Honor designation is reserved for the chapters that raised between $250,000 and $999,999, while those that raised between $100,000 and $249,999 were named as President’s Elite chapters. Rounding out the three categories, President’s Roll of Honor chapters raised between $65,000 and $99,999.

This year’s Chairman’s Roll of Honor chapters from Delaware include Appoquinimink Chapter, Middletown and Brandywine Chapter, Wilmington. This year’s President’s Elite chapter from Delaware is Kent County Chapter, Dover.

This year’s President’s Roll of Honor chapters from Delaware include New Castle County Chapter, Newark; Central Delaware Chapter, Milford; Hunters Chapter, Felton; Eastern Sussex Chapter, Rehoboth; and Nanticoke Chapter, Seaford.

The chapters honored this year earned their spots on the nationally recognized lists out of more than 2,400 DU chapters nationwide that hosted more than 3,900 fundraising events. DU’s event fundraising system has become a model for other conservation organizations worldwide and has helped conserve more than 14 million acres of waterfowl habitat since 1937.

Some chapters will also have the distinction of being honored during DU’s 82nd National Convention, set for May 28 through June 2 in Waikoloa Village, Hawaii, with many chapter representatives in attendance.

For more, visit ducks.org.