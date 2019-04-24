Jarel Schaefer is pending extradition from Maryland

Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested one person and another is awaiting extradition in connection with multiple burglaries.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said beginning in February and continuing through April, the Troop 3 Property Crimes Unit began investigating numerous burglaries to chicken farms in southern Kent County.

Tools, hunting equipment and firearms were taken, Jaffe said.

During their investigations, troopers identified two suspects, 33-year-old Clifton McKinney of Greenwood and 37-year-old Jarel Schaefer of Denton, Md. It was discovered the two had pawned numerous stolen items at local pawn shops.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both McKinney and Schaefer charging each with five counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, five counts of firearm theft, three counts of felony theft, two counts of theft, falsifying business records, theft by false pretense, selling stolen property and criminal mischief.

McKinney was taken into custody without incident at a home in the 2400 block of Hickman Road and arraigned before a Justice of the Peace Court. He received a $19,500 unsecured bond but was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution because of warrants out of Maryland.

Schaefer was taken into custody in Denton with assistance from the Caroline County sheriff’s office, Jaffe said. Stolen property was found after police executed a search warrant on his camper and vehicle, and more stolen items were recovered from area pawn shops.

He is being held at the Caroline County detention center pending extradition back to Delaware.