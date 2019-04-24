WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corp., is the recipient of The Gallup Great Workplace Award.

As a 2019 honoree, Gallup Inc. identified WSFS as one of the world’s best organizations to work for, where a workplace culture of high engagement and development motivates WSFS associates to bring to life WSFS’ mission, “We Stand For Service,” and to “lead great lives.”

WSFS Bank is one of 40 global Gallup Great Workplace Award winners.

Gallup Inc. has been working to innovate and advance employee engagement for more than 80 years, using their knowledge to assist the creation of sustainable work cultures. Its panel of workplace experts use analytically supported research to consult thousands of corporations around the world on strategy and implementation.

For more, visit wsfsbank.com.