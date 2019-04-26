The Downstate Delaware Genealogy Society will sponsor a trip from Dover and Milford to the National Archives, the Library of Congress and other Washington, D.C., sites on May 22.

The focus of the trip will be to support and encourage people who are researching their family histories. Participants may also choose to go to the National Museum of African American History and Culture or the Library of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Reservations are $45 each, or $35 for members of any Delaware genealogy organization. Entry to all sites is free.

For registration and more, call 241-0018.