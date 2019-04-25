The 10th annual Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Conference is set for May 31-June 1 in Cambridge, Maryland.

From the Harriet Tubman Museum, 424 Race St., where registration will take place, to Chesapeake College on Race Street, where workshops will be held, history will permeate the city.

2019’s conference theme is “It Ran on Faith” and relates directly to the power that enabled and emboldened Harriet Tubman and many other Underground Railroad operators to act. Tubman descendant Tina Wyatt will kick off the conference with her keynote touching on the conference theme.

Presentations include those on underground operatives, issues concerning the slave trade, two maroon communities in the U.S. and slave cemeteries. More than 18 presenters will share topics ranging from faith and leadership to the history that led to the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park. Karsonya Wise Whitehead of Loyola University is the keynote speaker for June 1 with “They Called Her Moses: Harriet Tubman and the Sustaining Power of Faith.”

There will be research networking opportunities at the informal reception which precedes the May 31 evening banquet and program. On display will be some oil paintings of Charlie Walker, who was an artist in the Federalsburg area just after the Civil War. The Spiritual Vessels will entertain after the banquet.

This event is being sponsored by the Harriet Tubman Organization and the Dorchester County Historical Society.

For registration and more, call 410-228-7953 or visit harriettubmanundergroundrailroadconference.com.