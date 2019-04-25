Nonprofit organizations in Delaware that have 501(c)(3) status may be eligible to participate in the Nonprofit Security Grant Program that targets those organizations that may be at high risk of a terrorist attack.

Nonprofits that may qualify must submit an application to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency by May 13 to be considered for funding. Each individual nonprofit organization may be awarded up to a maximum of $100,000. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is the state administrative agency for the Homeland Security Grant Program.

Eligible applicants must conduct a vulnerability assessment that demonstrates the organization is at high risk of a terrorist attack. The grant application must include risks, vulnerabilities and the proposed project intended to address/mitigate the identified risks and vulnerabilities. Allowable projects should focus on security-related activities. Funding can be used for security-related planning; exercises; training; contracted security personnel; and the acquisition and installation of security equipment on real property, including buildings and improvements, owned or leased by the nonprofit organization at the time of application.

Applying nonprofits must complete the application, which includes an Investment Justification document, mission statement, risk assessment and supporting documentation. A data universal numbering system is needed for an application.

No applications will be accepted after May 13. Qualified applications will be forwarded to the U.S. Department of Safety and Homeland Security by May 29, and grant administrators at the Federal Emergency Management Agency will make the final determination of eligibility and award.

Complete qualification information and application packages can be found at dema.delaware.gov. Completed applications should be sent to plan.dema@delaware.gov.