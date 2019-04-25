Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory has earned the esteemed 2019 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau for “companies who operate with the highest degree of integrity.”

Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory has earned the esteemed 2019 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau for “companies who operate with the highest degree of integrity.” The award will be presented May 14 at the Better Business Bureau of Delaware’s awards celebration.

“To be voted as one of the best, ethical businesses in Delaware means an incredible amount to all of us,” said Matthew C. Smith, owner and licensed funeral director of Spicer-Mullikin. “We truly live our motto, ‘Our Service Reflects Your Love.’ We are here to provide professional guidance, advice and unequaled services to the Delaware community throughout the most trying of family events.”

Spicer-Mullikin was also recognized for its commitment to service and community. Over the past 113 years, the company has shown a singular dedication, meticulous attention to detail, and enormous compassion in serving families across Delaware – most recently in its brand new fourth location in Middletown.

Community-focused services include the anti-bullying book “Be a Buddy, Not a Bully” which was recognized in 2018 with the inaugural National Funeral Director Association’s Richard Meyer Pinnacle Award, the annual Hope of the Holidays program, in its 30th year, for those who have lost a loved one and find difficulty during the holidays, and the award-winning STEM presentation “The Science Behind Funerals,” shown at area high schools to educate students about how science is a part of the funeral process.

Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory is a family-owned funeral home with four locations in New Castle, Newark, Delaware City and Middletown. The business is a four-time winner of the prestigious Pursuit of Excellence Award (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) presented by the National Funeral Directors Association, which recognizes professionalism and integrity in the industry.