The Men of St. Andrews will host a screening of “Kalmar Nyckel: The Forgotten Journey” at 7 p.m. May 13 in the Great Hall of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

The story of Peter Minuit's secret mission to form a colony in North America in 1637 was filmed on location and aboard the full-sized replica of Kalmar Nyckel. The documentary sheds light on a forgotten chapter of colonial history.

Bill "Hutch" Hutchinson, lead educator emeritus, will present the documentary and will

be available to give information and answer questions. Hutch has been a Kalmar Nyckel crew mate for years and is featured in the video.

For more, visit salcdover.org.