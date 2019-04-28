The Delaware Department of Transportation is welcoming fans to the NASCAR Cup Series at the Dover International Speedway on May 3-5.

DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center staff, in coordination with Dover Police and Delaware State Police, will monitor traffic in and around the Dover vicinity to ensure safe travel for motorists.

On May 5, Dover International Speedway's main entrance on U.S. 13 will be closed for southbound traffic when parking at the Dover International Speedway is filled. When the race is concluded May 5 afternoon, Leipsic Road will also be closed to through traffic.

Parking on Speedway grounds for May 3-4 is free. There is a $10 charge for parking on Speedway grounds May 5. Dover International Speedway has several parking areas available: the main entrance with lots labeled South, North and West, enter main entrance off U.S. 13; and Lot 1, which is located on Leipsic Road, outside of Turn 4.

From the Christiana Mall off of Route 1 in Newark, board the “Race Express” shuttle and ride to Dover International Speedway. Service will begin at 8 a.m. and cost $17 per person. This $17 fee includes parking and round-trip bus service; exact change is required. Children smaller than 46 inches ride free. There are 800 seats available.

For more, call 998-6726.