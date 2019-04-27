After three years, Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in the 2016 shooting of Joshua James, 28, of Townsend.

The ongoing homicide investigation led detectives to issue warrants for suspects Jamar L. Waters, 32, of Middletown, and Sylvester E. Gould Jr., 31, of Newark.

The indictments are for first-degree murder, conspiracy, home invasion, first-degree robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from having one, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, April 24, Gould was arrested in Elkton, Maryland where he was being held on an out-of-state fugitive warrant pending extradition. He was extradited to Delaware Friday, April 26. Gould was processed at Troop 2 and arraigned before the Superior Court of New Castle County. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $1,085,000 cash bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Waters is currently a sentenced inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on unrelated charges, and will now be facing the new charges in the murder case.

The shooting death of Joshua James occurred April 22, 2016 at about 3:42 a.m., at a residence in the 500 block of Dogtown Road west of Townsend, north of Caldwell Corner Road.

Troopers were called to the residence for a report of a shooting. Troopers learned that two armed suspects entered the home and confronted two male residents. A physical altercation occurred, and James was shot. Both suspects fled from the residence.

Emergency medical services personnel performed advanced life saving efforts on the victim; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second male victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.