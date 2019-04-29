The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor five special programs during May at sites across the state.

Except where noted, all programs are free and open to the public.

— Dover Days at The Old State House: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 4, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. Guided tours explore Delaware’s historic capitol building constructed in 1791. Part of the Dover Days Festival. For more, call 744-5054.

— “Sounds of War: Patriotic Music”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 4, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St., Dover. Guided tours examine music’s influence during America’s wars when patriotic songs were composed throughout the nation, accompanied by 78-rpm recordings played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. Part of the Dover Days Festival. For more, call 739-3262.

— “Mary Ann Shadd Cary, Delaware’s Forgotten Daughter”: 1 p.m. May 11, New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St. Presentation by Lora Englehart on the life of Mary Ann Shadd Cary, a Wilmington-born abolitionist, activist, journalist and educator who was the first African-American woman to run a newspaper in North America. For more, call 323-4453.

— A Day in Old New Castle: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18, downtown New Castle. The oldest house and garden tour in the nation includes programs at the New Castle Court House Museum and the New Castle Green. Admission free at the New Castle Court House Museum. Admission charge at other venues. For more, call 322-5774.

— “A Sailor’s Life for Me”: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 25, Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Eighth annual maritime celebration includes displays, demonstrations, tours, lectures and more. For more, call 645-1148.

The Johnson Victrola Museum, The Old State House, John Dickinson Plantation, New Castle Court House Museum and the Zwaanendael Museum will be open on Memorial Day, May 27.

For more, visit bit.ly/2L93QI1.