A new series of videos on the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s YouTube Channel shows ways to reuse and repurpose empty plastic jugs, frosting tubs and candy containers instead of putting them in a recycling cart.

A big plastic jug can be turned into a watering can. A cake frosting tub can hold pens and pencils on a desk. Round mint and candy containers can hold earbuds, change, pills or vitamins, jewelry or other small items to keep them from getting lost or tangled in a pocket or purse.

View the video series at youtube.com/user/delawarednrec.

For more, visit visit de.gov/repurpose.