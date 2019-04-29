The Delaware Office of Highway Safety, in partnership with the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, Delaware Department of Transportation and the Delaware State Police, are partnering for a special night to NASCAR fans set for 4:30 to 7 p.m. May 1 at the Kent County DMV, 303 Transportation Circle, Dover.

Fans can stop by and meet NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain and get a photo with him and his show car, the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Stay for watermelon, games, a selfie station, child passenger safety information and a buckle-up safety demonstration through use of the "Convincer," the Delaware State Police's Rollover Simulator.

OHS is continuing its history of championing safe driving habits by sponsoring Ross Chastain in the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro of JD Motorsports, Inc. for the May and October NASCAR Xfinity Series races. The continued partnership includes marketing and promotion efforts with Ross Chastain and his racing team, JD Motorsports, and Melon 1.

Delaware grocery stores will be carrying watermelons with the "Protect Your Melon," stickers on them from July to September. Watermelons for the NASCAR Night at the Kent County DMV were generously donated by Melon1. Cars outfitted by Carvertise with the "Protect Your Melon," message can be seen driving throughout the state from May to October, connecting the campaign with everyday drivers and spreading the #BuckleUpDE message.

Chastain will race the OHS "Protect Your Melon," No. 4 Car at Dover International Speedway on May 4 in the "Allied Steel Buildings 200" NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash Race. He will also be in the May 3 JEGS 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race and the May 5 Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race.

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety and the Ross Chastain Racing team will travel around Delaware in a series of events scheduled throughout the week leading up to race weekend.

For a full list of events, visit bit.ly/2Ldjq5i.