The 2019 Friends of Bombay Hook spring amateur photo contest is underway.

This year’s categories are raptors; other birds; scenic/landscape; insects; mammals; reptiles/amphibians; junior (16 and younger); cellphone (must be able to enlarge up to a 5-by-7-inch photo); and town of Smyrna (featuring “anything Smyrna”).

Photos, except those in the “town of Smyrna” category, must have been taken within the past two years, at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge.

Photos will be accepted as an 8-by-10-inch photo in an 11-by-14-inch white mat with back and no frame. Photos must adequately adhere to the back of the mat. Cellphone photos accepted as a 5-by-7-inch photo with an 8-by-10-inch white mat. Any other color, or not having the proper matting on the front or back, will not be considered for judging.

Photo backing must include name, the category in which to be entered, address, email and phone number.

For consideration, photos must be received by May 10 in the refuge office. Entry fee is $10 per photo. Photos can be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Prizes will be awarded at the Photo Contest Reception and Fundraiser, set for 2 to 5 p.m. May 19 at Painted Stave Distillery, 106 W. Commerce St., Smyrna. The event, open to the public, will feature a raffle, silent auction and light refreshments, in addition to awards.

For more, email fobh@comcast.net, visit friendsofbombayhook.org or call 653-8322 and leave a detailed message.