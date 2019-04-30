The Kent County Master Gardeners announced its summer workshop schedule.

— Create Your Own Container: 5-6:30 p.m. May 7, Delaware State University Outreach & Research Center, 884 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna. This is a quick review of the principles of container gardening with hands-on planting experience. Soil and plant materials are provided; bring a 10-to-12-inch container, gardening gloves and hand tools. Cost is $20.

— Gardening 101: Ask a Master Gardener: 1-2:30 p.m. May 13, University of Delaware Paradee Center, 69 Transportation Circle, Dover. A panel of Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about lawns, vegetable gardening, trees and flowers. Guests can bring mystery plant or diseased plant samples for identification and solutions. Free.

— Container Gardening: 10 a.m. to noon, May 15, UDel Paradee Center. This is a free presentation on container gardening followed by planting containers. Guests should bring gloves and hand tools.

— Gardening Smarter, Not Harder: Accessible Gardening: 1-3 p.m. June 18, UDel Paradee Center. This workshop provides information on the benefits of gardening, adaptive techniques to make gardening easier, less draining and more enjoyable for those with physical limitations.

It will highlight accessible gardening tips and demonstrate easy-to-use gardening products. Free.

— Summer Centerpiece: 1-4 p.m. July 17, UDel Paradee Center. Learn how to design a floral centerpiece. Flowers will be provided. Bring small leaved foliage to share, a round bowl, block of dry oasis and a pair of shears. Cost is $20.

— Grow Your Own Salad: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 23, UDel Pardee Center. Use succession planting principles to start a cool-weather crop for fall. Learn how to grow greens to make a nice salad. Free.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2GuquX4.