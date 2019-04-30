The Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Have Lane, Dover, announced its schedule of programs and events for May.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required as noted. A parent or other responsible adult must be present in the library, including during programs, for anyone younger than 16.

— Preschool story time: 10 a.m. Thursdays. Preschoolers join a special themed story time followed by a related craft.

— PAWS for Reading: 6-7 p.m. May 2. Register a child to read aloud for 10 minutes to a friendly therapy dog provided by PAWS for People. Must register.

— Galaxy Scale Model Builders Club: 1-3 p.m. May 4. All subjects are welcome — aircraft, armor, ships, automobiles, sci-fi, etc. Bring kits and supplies. For more, call 264-9853.

— Breakfast Book Club: 8:30 a.m. May 6. Share current reads with the group — no assigned book. Coffee and tea and doughnuts and pastries will be provided, or bring a brown bag breakfast.

— Introduction to yoga: Noon May 6. A one-hour introduction to yoga that includes stretches and basic postures designed for beginners. Participants need to bring a yoga mat or large towel. Must register.

— Foodies Book Club: 2 p.m. May 6. Join a discussion group on books related to food. See a staff member for selections.

— Delaware Anime Society: 1-4:30 p.m. May 11. The Delaware Anime Society is for those with an interest in Japanese anime, manga, cosplay, music and pop culture to meet in a relaxed atmosphere.

— Toddler dance party: 10 a.m. May 15. Preschoolers are invited to join Unbranded Dance for some basic dance and movement instruction, along with a storybook or two.

— PAWS for Reading: 6-7 p.m. May 16. Register a child to read aloud for 10 minutes to a friendly therapy dog provided by PAWS for People. Must register.

— Dulcimer and Acoustic Folk Music Open Jam: 3:30-5:30 p.m. May 17. Local dulcimer and other acoustic folk musicians join an open jam session. Loaner dulcimers will be available for use during the jam. A valid Delaware library card is required to check out a dulcimer. Must register.

— Teen Writing Group: 3 p.m. May 18. Local author L.S. King leads a writing session tailored to young aspiring writers. Talk to a published author, discover writing tips and develop talent. Local teen author Irelynn Farrington will be the special guest this month. Farrington, author of “The Perfect Unicorn,” will talk about writing her book and having it published. She will also have copies of her book available for purchase and signing afterward.

— Arts in the Park featuring Di Tierra Caliente: 6:30 p.m. May 22 at Brecknock County Park, 80 Old Camden Road, Camden. Pack a picnic basket, bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy free family entertainment. The 2019 season kicks off with Philadelphia-based recording artists Di Tierra Caliente, a Latin party band fusing Latin, Caribbean and Brazilian rhythms.

— Financial Literacy Workshop: Credit Scores: 6:30 p.m. May 28. Ages 16 and older. Dover Federal Credit Union will offer a personal financial workshop with consumer information on credit scores, including how they are used and tips on how to improve them. Must register.

— Arts in the Park featuring Best Kept Soul: 6:30 p.m. May 29 at Brecknock County Park. This week’s performer is Wilmington-based cover band Best Kept Soul, playing a mix of classic rhythm and blues, soul, Motown and contemporary chart toppers

— Starting a Nonprofit: 10 a.m. May 31. Ages 16 and older. This interactive session, sponsored by the Delaware Money School, will help guests determine if they should start a nonprofit, as well as provide the necessary steps to get started. Must register to dfli.org or 877-307-6858.

— Are You Grant Ready?: 11:30 a.m. May 31. Ages 16 and older. This Delaware Money School program will provide tips and resources that nonprofits and for-profit businesses can use to apply for grant funding. Must register to dfli.org or 877-307-6858.

— Friday Movie Matinee — “Under the Tuscan Sun”: 3 p.m. May 31. The Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, Caesar Rodney Lodge 2359 will co-sponsor a screening of the 2003 film “Under the Tuscan Sun,” starring Diane Lane and based on the best-selling memoir of the same name. Meet with members of the club and find out more about them. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.

For registration, visit the circulation desk, call 744-1919 or visit tinyurl.com/kcplcalendar.