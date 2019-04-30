Near Milford

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on May 2, pending weather, Church Hill Road between Bowman Road and Route 15/Canterbury Road, near Milford, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Rain Date: May 6, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Detour: Motorists traveling northeast will turn south onto Route 15/Canterbury Road, east on Airport Road, turning north on Bowman Road and return to Church Hill Road.

Motorists traveling southwest will turn south to Bowman Road, turn west on Airport Road, and return to Route 15/Canterbury Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.